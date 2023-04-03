“I hope they see that we’re here to make a change. We’re here to make a difference,” Morgan Miles, a student at Benedict College, told WLTX about the opportunity to talk to state leaders about students’ experiences and challenges on campus. “We’re confident about the roles that we hold and the power and the value that we know that we hold, and we’re here to make a change.”

Some attendees recognized the event as a unique opportunity to address existing issues such as funding.

“We don’t get much opportunities like this where we’re able to come together and voice our opinion and voice what’s on our mind,” Derry Auguste, a student at Morris College, said.