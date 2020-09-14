South Carolina’s Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum is set to be relocated to a new home. The museum has been the passion project of Williams and the culmination of his life’s work documenting the Civil Rights Movement, , NBC News reported. Williams’ career as a photographer began in childhood when he took a picture of NAACP lawyer — and later Supreme Court Justice — Thurgood Marshall arriving to do work in regard to a segregation case. Williams caught the attention of Jet magazine, and he later worked with the Associated Press, although he was often excluded from segregated newsrooms in South Carolina. Williams, along with his wife Barbara and his sister Brenda, initially opened the museum in 2019, according to the museum’s website.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the museum would move and expand, with a renovated theater in Orangeburg selected as the new site for the museum and a total of $1.7 million in city and county funding allocated to the project, according to WLTX. Until now, the museum has been operated out of Williams’ converted home in a residential neighborhood in Orangeburg, holding over 20,000 photos and other items that will now be moved to the new location. The funding and renovation behind the new museum is part of the city’s Orangeburg Railroad Corner redevelopment project. City administrator Sidney Evering declared that “we want to do this project and make sure we do it right because it’s so important to our future but also that we are able to pay homage to our history,” WLTX reported in September.