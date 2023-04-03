The option will debut next fall. It is the first HBCU to offer such a program.

“This expansion of our curriculum speaks to Spelman’s innovation and commitment to giving voice that empowers Black women,” Spelman Provost Dr. Pamela Scott-Johnson said in a press release. “The program will be far-reaching and will support our students and faculty in making a difference in a field that caters to Black women as consumers, fueled by the scientific expertise in this area. We are thrilled to continue this evolution of creating new academic offerings that address industry demands.”

Spelman College wants to address the lack of representation in the beauty industry, despite Black women being substantial consumers. In 2021, Black Americans spent $6.6 billion on beauty, according to a study conducted by McKinsey. At the same time, Black-owned brands make up for only 2.5 percent of revenue in the beauty industry.