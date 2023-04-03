Spelman College announced the expansion of its STEM programs to include cosmetics studies. Students majoring in chemistry will now have the option to choose a concentration in cosmetic chemistry, while all students will have the opportunity to minor in cosmetic science.
The option will debut next fall. It is the first HBCU to offer such a program.
“This expansion of our curriculum speaks to Spelman’s innovation and commitment to giving voice that empowers Black women,” Spelman Provost Dr. Pamela Scott-Johnson said in a press release. “The program will be far-reaching and will support our students and faculty in making a difference in a field that caters to Black women as consumers, fueled by the scientific expertise in this area. We are thrilled to continue this evolution of creating new academic offerings that address industry demands.”
Spelman College wants to address the lack of representation in the beauty industry, despite Black women being substantial consumers. In 2021, Black Americans spent $6.6 billion on beauty, according to a study conducted by McKinsey. At the same time, Black-owned brands make up for only 2.5 percent of revenue in the beauty industry.
“I am excited that we now offer a course of study that connects students’ Spelman experience to the beauty and personal care industry. The new major concentration and minor will ensure our students’ competitiveness for advanced study and careers in the field,” Dr. Leyte Winfield, professor of chemistry and biochemistry and division chair for the Natural Sciences and Mathematics, said. “I am equally excited that this endeavor positions us to offer a culturally relevant perspective that is needed in the conversation on black hair and skin care and the development of cosmetics.”
The program aims at promoting careers in the beauty industry by keeping people of color in mind. It will focus on the molecular sciences related to product formulation and development.
The HBCU is expecting the program to be popular among students.
Dr. Michelle Gaines, an assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Spelman, says that many students are already interested in working with her on her study of the chemical properties of curly hair.
“We believe this exciting new venture will lead to many new research opportunities and collaborations with leaders in the beauty care field,” she said. “I’m looking forward to growing this research within the new program.”
Spelman College already started offering a cosmetic science curriculum as a remote study option in January 2023. The program grew from 150 to 750 applications since it was introduced.