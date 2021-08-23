Spelman College received the most significant charitable gift ever to mark its 100 million donation on Thursday morning. Businesswoman and philanthropist Ronda Stryker and her husband, William Johnston, donated a donation. Stryker has been a Spelman College trustee since 1997 and has worked for decades to empower women and advance opportunities for marginalized groups.

The school described the gift as commemorating Spelman’s official naming in 1924. It was founded 1881 as Atlanta Baptist Female Seminary and changed its name 1884 to Spelman Seminary. The name Spelman College came 40 years later.

“We are invigorated and inspired by this incredible act of generosity,” Dr. Helene Gayle, president of Spelman College, said in a statement, according to 11alive. “This gift is a critical step in our school’s mission to eliminate financial barriers to starting and finishing a Spelman education. We can’t thank Ronda Stryker enough for her selflessness and support as both a trustee and friend. There’s no doubt that Spelman College is better because of her.”

There was a celebration on the upper level of the Manley Student Center, including a photo booth, DJ and T-shirts.

“First thing that went through my mind was definitely the financial support, the scholarships,” Zoe Shepard said.

Shepard is a sophomore student on campus and a student trustee. As a result of the donation, the student body can access support immediately and in the future.

“It’s just an amazing feeling to know that that’s going to be available for more people in the future. And even for the amazing people that I know today that their support for them as well,” Shepard added.

According to the school’s release, $75 million of the donation will go toward endowed scholarships, and $25 million will go toward improving student housing. Spelman College trustee Lovetter Russell said students have been very vocal about housing needs, and the donation will address those concerns.

“A lot of our dorms are old. And because of that, air conditioning is an issue. So, we have two dorms specifically that we will start with. And that got the second largest applause today behind the fact that there was a $100 million gift,” she said.

According to CBS, The National Science Foundation has ranked Spelman among the top U.S. higher education institutions whose students go on to earn their Ph.D. According to the college, black women who are enrolled subsequently earn their doctorates in STEM fields.