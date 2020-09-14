In addition to calling out Trump, Biden also sparred with Republicans in the room, often calling them out or taking over their boos and heckling. At one point, Biden was interrupted by Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who shouted at him about Laken Riley, a young woman who was murdered by an undocumented immigrant who has become a symbol for conservative criticism of the administration’s immigration policies, who have coopted the #SayHerName campaign, created to highlight Black women victims of violence, for the Riley case. Biden responded by holding up one of the Republicans’ “Say Her Name Laken Riley” pins while expressing sympathy to the murdered women’s family. The president also stated that she was killed by “an illegal,” a turn of phrase that brought him criticism from progressive who object to dehumanize language against immigrants.

Overall, Biden’s speech was fiery and passionate, at times optimistic about finding unity and at times combative as he painted sharp differences between himself and Republicans. The speech set the agenda for the Biden administration going forward and gave a preview of the Biden campaign’s message as we get closer to Election Day.