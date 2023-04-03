The 20-year-old said he wasn’t the most popular student before gaining an online following before the pandemic.

“I used to get bullied a lot because I was trying to fit in,” Kirton told The Delaware Online. “I was like a nerd.”

One day, his follower count jumped from 15,000 to 100,000 in less than 24 hours.

“Even though I was getting attention, people were thinking I was corny because I was doing TikTok,” he said.