Riot was born Ephrem Lopez in Manhattan. While growing up in the Bronx, Riot was surrounded by music. His father is radio personality DJ Enuff, best known for his work on New York City’s Hot 97, and Riot’s mother also worked in the music industry.

While appearing on the Road Podcast, papa Lopez gushed about his son’s success, Complex reported.

“My son is killing it,” he said on the show.

As to why they keep their relationship under wraps, the 55-year-old said the decision is 100% for Lopez’s benefit.

“Sometimes what we forget is that our kids have to live in our shadows and we don’t want that for our kids. If you want true success for your child, you don’t want him living under [your] shadow in any way, shape, or form. I don’t want that.”