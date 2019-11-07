Fans of Ice Spice know the rapper makes sure to say “stop playing with ’em, Riot” in most of her songs. Ever wonder why?
Well, it’s an homage to RIOTUSA, and it is the producer tag for the musician, who is also her longtime friend. Responsible for Ice Spice’s biggest hits, including “Barbie World,” “Boys a liar Pt. 2” and “Think U The Sh*t,” RIOTUSA, better known as Riot, is a songwriter and rapper in his own right. Here’s what you need to know about Ice Spice’s right-hand man, who Ryan Press, president of North American operations at Warner Chappell Music, describes as “one of the most exciting and in-demand producers to emerge from New York’s legendary hip-hop scene,” Purchase College reported.
He's DJ Enuff's son.
Riot was born Ephrem Lopez in Manhattan. While growing up in the Bronx, Riot was surrounded by music. His father is radio personality DJ Enuff, best known for his work on New York City’s Hot 97, and Riot’s mother also worked in the music industry.
While appearing on the Road Podcast, papa Lopez gushed about his son’s success, Complex reported.
“My son is killing it,” he said on the show.
As to why they keep their relationship under wraps, the 55-year-old said the decision is 100% for Lopez’s benefit.
“Sometimes what we forget is that our kids have to live in our shadows and we don’t want that for our kids. If you want true success for your child, you don’t want him living under [your] shadow in any way, shape, or form. I don’t want that.”
He wanted a unique producer tag.
Lopez told Billboard in 2023 that, when coming up with his producer tag, he wanted something recognizable and unique.
“I originally had [a] tag that was recorded by me, and I put a couple effects on it,” he explained. “But I outgrew it, and I was looking for something new and fresh. I was like, ‘Why not ask Ice to record me a tag?’ — and I didn’t tell her what to say. The first thing that she had sent me back was, ‘Stop playing with ’em, Riot.’ I took it, pitched it a little bit, I threw in some reverb, and the rest is history.”
He met Ice Spice in college.
The “Deli” rapper and the producer go way back. They both grew up in the Bronx and attended SUNY Purchase in New York. They even pursued the same major: communications.
“We had mutual high school friends and started hanging in the same circles,” he told Billboard.
He's signed to Warner Chappell Music.
According to Variety, the producer signed a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music in June.
“Warner Chappell showed me respect and made me excited to build,” he told the outlet at the time. “Ryan values my vision and goals as a creative, and I know what he’s brought to the table for other artists. I want to inspire others to chase their dreams, and Warner Chappell will help me achieve those goals.”