As expected, Super Tuesday brought overwhelming victories for President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, who have long been presumed to be their parties’ nominees for the 2024 general election. Biden won all 14 Democratic primaries. Despite having no serious challengers in the Democratic Party, his overall strong showing has been crucial to the Biden-Harris campaign as it has dealt with questions about the president’s age and the administration’s stance on various controversial domestic and foreign policy issues.

Trump continued to dominate the Republican primary system, winning 14 of the 15 states that voted. Trump’s near sweep on Tuesday was enough to push out his final rival, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who also served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under Trump. Haley announced on Wednesday morning that she was dropping out of the race; she did not endorse Trump as other Republican candidates did, leading to Trump and Biden reaching out to her supporters.