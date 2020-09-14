March 5 was Super Tuesday in the political primary season, with the Democratic and Republican parties across multiple states and territories voting for their preferences for the November presidential election and candidates for state governors, Congressional representation and more. Overall, Tuesday produced largely expected results for the presidential election while elevating some new faces for other important races around the country.
Setting up a Biden versus Trump rematch
As expected, Super Tuesday brought overwhelming victories for President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, who have long been presumed to be their parties’ nominees for the 2024 general election. Biden won all 14 Democratic primaries. Despite having no serious challengers in the Democratic Party, his overall strong showing has been crucial to the Biden-Harris campaign as it has dealt with questions about the president’s age and the administration’s stance on various controversial domestic and foreign policy issues.
Trump continued to dominate the Republican primary system, winning 14 of the 15 states that voted. Trump’s near sweep on Tuesday was enough to push out his final rival, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who also served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under Trump. Haley announced on Wednesday morning that she was dropping out of the race; she did not endorse Trump as other Republican candidates did, leading to Trump and Biden reaching out to her supporters.
Warning signs for both presidential candidates
Despite winning comfortably on Tuesday, the contests were not clean sweeps for either Trump or Biden. Haley, who defeated Trump in the Washington, D.C.’s presidential primary on Sunday, earned another victory when she defeated Trump in the Vermont Republican primary. More generally, Haley gained significant numbers of Republican voters in many states where she lost, including those who claimed they would not vote for Trump in the general election.
Biden, meanwhile, lost one contest on Super Tuesday — a Democratic caucus in the small territory of American Samoa. With less than 100 ballots cast in that race, Baltimore businessman Jason Palmer — a virtually unknown candidate — edged out Biden 51-40. More troublesome for Biden is the number of voters in states like Minnesota and Massachusetts who cast their ballots for the “no preference” or “uncommitted” option, which has primarily been a protest against the administration’s policy on the war in Gaza. Even though Biden won large majorities in every primary state so far, the election against Trump is expected to be close, and even a small number of Democrats staying home because of Gaza or other sources of unhappiness could tip things for Trump in key swing states.
State races and new faces
Beyond the presidential election, Super Tuesday set the stage for several key races nationwide. In California, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey won their primaries for the Senate race to replace the late Dianne Feinstein; Sen. Laphonza Butler was appointed to replace Feinstein but did not run to retain the seat permanently. Schiff’s win in the Democratic primary knocks out longtime Rep. Barbara Lee, who would have become the third Black woman senator from California after Butler and Vice President Kamala Harris.
In North Carolina, Mark Robinson, the state’s first Black lieutenant governor, won the Republican primary to be his party’s nominee for governor in the November election. Robinson has sparked multiple controversies in his career, including quoting Hitler, using dehumanizing language against LGBTQ+ individuals and making questionable comments about slavery and reparations. In Texas, Democratic Rep. Colin Allred won the Democratic Senate primary race and will now face off against Sen. Ted Cruz. If elected, Allred would be the first Black person to represent Texas in the U.S. Senate and the first Democrat to win a statewide election in Texas in 30 years.
With a Biden versus Trump rematch all but certain now, Super Tuesday has pushed the election cycle into a new gear. And with many key races and diverse candidates around the country, this political season is poised to be one the most hard-fought political contests in recent memory.