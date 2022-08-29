Due to this, Black women don’t address their internal problems and overlook their mental health. Plus, with the fear of being called “crazy” very prevalent in Black culture when someone reveals they’re in therapy, it doesn’t make it any easier to seek out help. Dr. Zoeann Finzi-Adams, a licensed psychologist and assistant professor at Howard University, spoke on how no one can retain this composure for long without it harming the human body.

“‘Everything that comes my way, I should be able to handle it,'” Dr. Finzi said to GMA when using words to explain the mindset of someone with SWS. “And that’s exhausting because no one is able to do everything. No one is able to, and that is such a big barrier for getting any kind of support.”