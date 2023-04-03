Patrick Jones, the chief financial officer of Sweet Potato Jones, is a Queen City native. However, his wife, Carla, who serves as the company’s CEO, had reservations about moving to a new location, WSOC-TV reported.

“We came to visit his family, and he went on a job interview while here,” Carla said.

The Joneses eventually settled in Charlotte, where Patrick pursued a career in computer science, and Carla became a registered nurse.