SZA’s musical talent is well-known, but a fan’s recent math homework query exposed her less-than-stellar skills in the school subject.
According to Vibe, the fan messaged the SOS singer via DM, asking if she could help improve their performance in the math class.
“Sza I’m failing Geometry can you give me math tips?” the person asked.
The 34-year-old responded, hilariously writing, “Lmaooo ma’am I’m a math dummy. I’m not sure what you expected. Tell me bout the shapes chile. How can I help.”
Although SZA openly acknowledged her lack of expertise in mathematics, the fan shared a screenshot of their homework, admitting they could not solve it. “I just can’t do this,” they wrote along with several emojis.
The Grammy Award winner responded, “Oh b***h ur cooked,” indicating she could not assist with the math problem.
SZA shares a DM she received from a fan asking for math homework help pic.twitter.com/MFudV8CM8h
— CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) August 29, 2024
SZA has always taken pride in establishing a close relationship with her fans. In her 2023 Rolling Stone cover story interview, the St. Louis native shared how she always makes time for her supporters.
“I’m never off the clock for my fans, because I love that s**t. They’re my family, and they’re my people,” SZA told the magazine. “I know what it’s like to feel small or like somebody doesn’t care, because that’s who I was my whole life. In middle school, elementary school, I wasn’t popular.”
She also shared how hard it is to know who is safe to invite to her home.
“How do I determine who’s safe to do that? I don’t. And sometimes it feels really bad,” she added.