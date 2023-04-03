According to Vibe, the fan messaged the SOS singer via DM, asking if she could help improve their performance in the math class.

“Sza I’m failing Geometry can you give me math tips?” the person asked.

The 34-year-old responded, hilariously writing, “Lmaooo ma’am I’m a math dummy. I’m not sure what you expected. Tell me bout the shapes chile. How can I help.”