T-Pain’s talent is respected across many genres, but the performer recently revealed he’d experienced some backlash in one in particular. The artist posted a TikTok video on Jan. 30, stating that he’s dropped his name from writing credits when working on country music due to racism. The two-time Grammy winner started the clip by speaking about his love for all genres of music.

“Good music is good music. I don’t give a f**k where it come from or what style it come in. All the people I know like feel like it’s not cool to listen to other genres of music,” the 39-year-old artist said.

He also highlighted country and gospel as the categories that gifted him his chart-topping melodies.

“I done wrote a lot of country songs,” he continued. “Stopped taking credit for it, because as cool it is to see your name in those credits and sh*t like that, the racism that comes after it is just like, ‘I’ll just take the check. Don’t put me on that sh*t; I’ll just take the check, bro.'”