Richard Young III made history when he launched the first Black-owned brewing company in Augusta, Georgia.
According to Georgia Trend, the U.S. Navy veteran first became a beer fan during his college undergraduate years. His love for the beverage grew when he was stationed overseas in Germany and the Czech Republic. After returning to the States, he decided to take a shot at crafting beer for fun. His first few at-home attempts at brewing missed the mark in flavor, but things evolved for the better after he infused ingredients that resulted in a “somewhat drinkable beer” on his fifth time mixing. As he continued, he made a great recipe and was ready to expand the beer he created into Tapped 33 Craft Brewery so others could enjoy it.
“It was a dream, now it’s coming true as cliché as it might sound but I really feel like once you put in the hard work once you dedicate yourself to something it’ll happen,” he told ABC 9.
The name of Young’s brand pays tribute to three fun facts: The number 33 connects the repeal of Prohibition in the United States with The Garden City and Young’s favorite hometown hero, legendary singer James Brown, per Georgia Trend. Augusta sits on the earth’s 33rd parallel. The nationwide alcohol ban ended on Dec. 5, 1933, and the “Say It Loud – I’m Black and I’m Proud” artist was born in 1933.
To expand his beer into a business, the Atlanta native took classes to learn more about building his brewery. He also utilized the resources offered by organizations like the Brewers Association, which supports and champions Black brewers, and the Georgia Small Business Development. This free state-driven program provides new entrepreneurs with the fundamental tools to ensure they’re on the right track.
“I had to learn how to make a business plan, manage my time and connect with people from the industry,” Young told Georgia Trend.
In addition, he volunteered at the distinguished Savannah River Brewing Company. He grew a relationship with the team that eventually led to him receiving the chance to use that brewery for Tapped 33 production. At the same time, he simultaneously raised money to fund his own. The entrepreneur wants to help add diversity to the spirits industry, which he says is “dominated” by white people, with his innovative twists on traditional flavors.
“Representation of Black people in the brewing industry is not a lot so I wanted to create a product that I could influence with my culture,” he shared with ABC 9.
Young mentioned that Tapped 33’s flagship flavor, “Good Googly Moogly Juicy IPA,” can now be sipped out of cans in an area store. His other flavors, Cherry Bourbon Porter, Brown Sugar Brown Ale and Light Lager, are not in stores yet but are available on tap at local bars. He disclosed that Tapped 33 beers will be on more shelves later this year as he continues to partner with local grocery stores and retail companies.