According to Georgia Trend, the U.S. Navy veteran first became a beer fan during his college undergraduate years. His love for the beverage grew when he was stationed overseas in Germany and the Czech Republic. After returning to the States, he decided to take a shot at crafting beer for fun. His first few at-home attempts at brewing missed the mark in flavor, but things evolved for the better after he infused ingredients that resulted in a “somewhat drinkable beer” on his fifth time mixing. As he continued, he made a great recipe and was ready to expand the beer he created into Tapped 33 Craft Brewery so others could enjoy it.