The U.S. women’s gymnastics team earned gold during the team final on July 30 — regain the top spot on the Olympic podium. Following Team USA’s gold medal win, a mic on the broadcast captured an exchange between Simone Biles and Suni Lee.

According to Yahoo, Biles and Lee discussed TikTok videos they’d like to re-create with their teammates.

Indeed, Simone Biles and Suni Lee wasted no time on making these TikToks. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/GTP0dBQlEa — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) July 31, 2024

“I wanna do the chomping with the gold medals,” Biles told Lee to which she replied, “OK, and I wanna do the one that [says] ‘Imagine what we would do if we didn’t win.’”

The ladies wasted no time implementing their plans. Moments later, fans supported the gymnasts after hearing about their TikTok plans during the live broadcast.

The TikTok videos by Lee and Biles featured their teammates playing an important role.

“Olympic Gold Medalists,” Lee’s caption read, while Biles captioned her clip with, “Taste golden.”

Additionally, the hugging and high-fiving they shared turned into a viral moment of “girlhood.” From home, viewers witnessed how relatable the young women are.

“The NBC broadcast just caught live sound of Suni Lee and Simone Biles discussing what TikTok they want to make after winning Olympic gold and it was awesome,” one user tweeted.

The NBC broadcast just caught live sound of Suni Lee and Simone Biles discussing what TikTok they want to make after winning Olympic gold and it was awesome — Ella Brockway (@ellabrockway) July 30, 2024

“I love how USA women’s gymnastics just won gold and Suni Lee and Simone Biles are talking about what TikToks they’re going to make with their gold medals,” another user tweeted.

I love how USA women’s gymnastics just won gold and Suni Lee and Simone Biles are talking about what TikToks they’re going to make with their gold medals. — Debanny Cerda (@debannycerda) July 30, 2024

Other TikToks after their win were posted as well:

And several posted before their Olympic gold went viral as well:

Congratulations to Team USA!