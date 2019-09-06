A Texas court has overturned a five-year sentence against a Black woman who was convicted for casting a ballot when she was ineligible to vote. In its ruling on March 28, the Tarrant County-based Second Court of Appeals said there’s no evidence to prove that Crystal Mason knowingly committed voter fraud while she was placed on supervised release for a prior conviction.

“I am overjoyed to see my faith rewarded today,” Mason said in a statement, per NPR. “I was thrown into this fight for voting rights and will keep swinging to ensure no one else has to face what I’ve endured for over six years, a political ploy where minority voting rights are under attack.”