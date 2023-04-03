For the Black performers, the Grammys 2024 ceremony presented many notable moments. From JAY-Z’s poignant speech during his acceptance of the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award to Victoria Monét winning Grammy for best new artist to Killer Mike sweeping the rap category, there were several big moments during the event.
Here’s a listing of the memorable performances from Black artists who took center stage on music’s biggest night.
Without further interruption, let’s get into it:
SZA shut it down with "Snooze" and "Kill Bill."
SZA took total command of the Grammys stage — during her stellar performance, she sang some of her biggest hits off of her most recent record, SOS: “Snooze” and “Kill Bill.” Channeling her inner Lara Croft and fitting the night’s general aesthetic of female empowerment, SZA slayed and delivered on providing an enjoyable performance that has the potential to leave a lasting impression for years to come. Shortly afterward, she added a cherry on top by winning a Grammy award for best R&B song for “Snooze.”
Tracy Chapman teamed up with Luke Combs for a "Fast Car" duet.
In what can already be considered an iconic moment in history, legendary country singer Tracy Chapman teamed up with contemporary country singer Luke Combs for a live, modern-day rendition of her 1988 hit “Fast Car.” The two traded verses and harmonized as Chapman made her first televised appearance in four years. Her previous performance was on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2020, and the last time she toured was in 2009. Considering how seldom Chapman pops out as well as the old school/new school vibe of this collaboration, to say this performance is legendary is an understatement.
Travis Scott literally tore up the Grammys stage.
Seemingly having an entire rampage on stage, Travis Scott performed three songs off of his most recent album, Utopia: “My Eyes,” “I Know ?” and “Fe!n.” Infused with anger and morose, Scott apparently had to get some stress off his chest, as he ended up slamming chairs on the Grammys stage. With a brief cameo from Playboi Carti, Scott made a memorable, yet slightly bizarre, mark on the evening.
Burna Boy, Brandy and 21 Savage sat on top of the world together.
Taking the Grammys to Nigeria for a hot minute, Burna Boy made history as he became the first Afrobeats artist to perform at the Grammys. Teaming up with Brandy and 21 Savage for a live performance of “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” the trio had on some of the flyest outfits of the night and brought nothing but positive vibes and good energy to the stage. By virtue of how popular Afrobeats has become, it was spectacular for the genre to get its flowers on such a massive musical stage.