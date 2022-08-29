Lowrider cars are more than hydraulics, dazzling paint jobs, and custom upholstery. They are a totem of a lifestyle and a celebration of culture.

These captivating styles of vehicles date back to post-World War II when car culture swept the nation. While many were obsessed with hot rods, Mexican Americans favored customizable cars that made recognizing each other accessible on and off the road.

The intricate alterations were more than just ways to stand out; they celebrated empowerment and culture. A similar representation of the culture is Modelo beer. With origins in Mexico dating nearly 100 years, Modelo celebrates those who drive this culture forward.

To honor those who haven’t received their just due, Modelo teamed up MotorTrend to launch a special edition of Lowrider magazine that spotlights the women of lowriding throughout the entire issue.

The brands say that the “one-time re-issue” of Lowrider is made by women, for women.” The special edition features an all-women team, including photographers, creative directors and writers. The issue also welcomes Dr. Denise Sandoval, a university professor of Chicana/o studies, as the editorial director.

The brand also donated advertising space in the publication to women-owned businesses to further support and spotlight the ladies that impact the lowrider industry.