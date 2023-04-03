The Honey Pot Company reached a new milestone in its mission to provide quality feminine and sexual wellness products to consumers.
According to Essence, the brand, founded by Beatrice Dixon, closed on a $380 million partnership deal with Compass Diversified, one of the nation’s largest investment firms, to expand on the Black woman-owned company’s goal to communizing feminine care for women.
Dixon, who will remain the CEO and innovative officer for The Honey Pot Co., discussed the collaboration with CODI and how she expects the brand to continue moving in the right direction.
View this post on Instagram
“We are excited to embark on this partnership with CODI, a firm that aligns seamlessly with our values and is dedicated to championing our vision of de-stigmatizing feminine care through accessible products and 33 promoting holistic wellness, both inside and out,” Dixon explained, per Essence.
The Honeypot Co. offers a variety of plant-based feminine products made with quality care without harmful chemicals. Dixon launched the brand in 2014 after experiencing bacterial vaginosis for eight months. According to the company’s website, an ancestor came to her in a dream, inspiring her to create products that could heal herself holistically through herbs. Since then, the feminine care line has been on shelves at major retailers like Walmart, Target and Walgreens, to name a few.
The brand will still have its 15-member leadership team and existing owners, with a minority stake in the business. Dixon believes the partnership will help The Honey Pot Co. reach more consumers soon.
“We believe that this partnership will not only enable us to sustain our commitment to innovation and education but will also empower us to continue cultivating a movement rooted in community and self-care,” she said, according to Essence.
The deal is expected to close in February, with the brand continuing its mission to serve a community of women through quality feminine care products.
“This deal was always seen as a catalyst for our continued growth — our growth has always been rooted in serving more humans and the opportunity to be disruptive in the categories we own and future categories,” Dixon told Essence.