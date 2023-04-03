According to Essence, the new feature lets players give their Sims characters vitiligo patches in the Create-a-Sim function. Several choices are available, each offering different degrees of coverage for the face, upper body, lower body, arms and legs.

“Altogether there are 61 pieces ranging from a light to heavier coverage,” The Sims 4 associate producer Ash Wait told Mashable. “Some of the heavier body patterns will have multiple swatch choices so players can make one side heavier if they wish. Simmers can also add these to any age of Sim, from infants to elders. This comes out to 305 patterns total!”