Appearing in a Super Bowl commercial is something that many celebrities have high on their bucket lists, and in 2024, the ads were clad with familiar faces from the entertainment industry. Power couple Common and Jennifer Hudson appeared in a T-Mobile spot, and Cardi B reminded us she’s still that girl while promoting L’Oreal’s Duck Plump lip gloss.

Several other health and beauty companies paid big bucks for their prestigious ad slot, including Cetaphil, whose heartwarming campaign about father-daughter bonding struck a chord with millions of viewers. However, amid the praise, the skincare brand is also being called out for seemingly taking inspiration from a Black TikTok creator, Sharon Mbabazi, without giving credit to her.

As USA Today reports, Cetaphil named their campaign “A New Sports Tradition for Dads & Daughters,” which shows a tween Black girl uninterested in her father’s explanation of the football game unfolding on TV. Later, as she’s washing her face with Cetaphil products, the young girl hears an announcer describing Taylor Swift, currently making headlines for dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, as “the most famous fan of the game.” Seemingly a big fan of the songstress, she sneaks a peek at the screen resulting in a sweet moment shared between them that can easily be felt beyond the screen.

Sharon Mbabazi Holds Cetaphil Accountable

Later on in the ad, we see the actress cleaning her skin again as her father enters. To further their newfound bond, he gives her a number 13 (Swift’s favorite number) jersey, also joining in on her self-care ritual with Cetaphil. He opts to wear 89 on his top, plus matching friendship bracelets that further pledge their allegiance to the Swifties. The duo snuggles up for an afternoon of excitement and snacks at home.

When sharing her story, Mbabazi pointed out that her TikTok feed tells a nearly identical story in a series of videos that blew up last September. “Y’all, Cetaphil legit copied the TikToks I made with my stepdad back in September. Like, y’all could have at least given us some credit,” the creative vented in a video posted over the weekend. Mbabazi’s original uploads show her stepfather attempting to strengthen their relationship by dishing about the latest updates of Swift and Kelce as she applies skincare at her vanity. “For a second, I thought maybe it’s a coincidence until I saw the dad walk into her room and put skincare under his eyes, like what my stepdad and I did in our video,” the TikToker said, pointing out specific details that upset her.

The Importance of Respecting Content Creators

Not only did Mbabazi post a public response to Cetaphil, but her stepdad spoke out on the situation too. “Here’s the deal– that is a beautiful story that you have in your commercial that’s going to be on the Super Bowl, but it’s our story,” the family patriarch declared. It’s obvious that the pair was upset by the situation, but rather than lashing out and boycotting the brand, the Mbabazi’s remained open to resolving the situation in a way that made everyone happy.

The day after her stepdad’s post went out, he and Sharon confirmed that Cetaphil heard their message and brought forth an action plan to “make things right.” According to a statement shared with USA Today, the beauty brand hadn’t seen Mbabazi’s TikTok content before developing their concept. In all fairness, the internet is robust, and it’s possible that marketers didn’t see her wholesome and funny family content before they hit the drawing board. Still, when creators do come forward in the digital age, it’s important for brands to at least acknowledge when their ideas aren’t original – especially if there’s a digital footprint full of damning receipts ready and waiting for internet sleuths to uncover.

What Does “Making it Right” Truly Mean?

Thankfully for both parties, it was easy enough to settle tensions. Cetaphil’s statement continued, “We were inspired by a unique trend this year in which numerous young women and girls have been bonding with their fathers over football and posting about it on their social channels. After speaking with Sharon, we see how she contributed to this trend personally. This campaign was a response to that trend, and we are therefore not surprised the campaign connects with so many.” To make sure Mbabazi gets the recognition she deserves, her personal narrative is going to become a part of the company’s marketing tactics going forward.

“We are delighted to be working with Sharon and other influencers like her who embrace skincare and maintain such a positive online presence on this topic,” a spokesperson for Cetaphil confirmed. For some, the opportunity to appear on a bigger platform is enough to remedy their dissatisfaction. Others, however, see pure financial compensation as the only way to solve some issues. The definition of “making it right” will vary from person to person, but listening, taking responsibility, extending relevant opportunities/financial compensation, and providing an action plan for future improvement are all steps any well-rounded organization would take in a situation like this. Nicki Minaj is a great example of a celebrity who was faced with a similar situation this month and handled it professionally.

Nicki Minaj Proves You Gotta Speak Up

As she prepares to embark on her highly anticipated Pink Friday 2 World Tour, the Queen of Rap got word from her Barbz via Twitter that some “FTCU” choreography she’s been teasing on Instagram Live hasn’t been properly credited to its original creator. “I thought a lady, Zara [Larsson] made it up? [I] thought she was an artist having fun [with] it? So glad [the] Barbz brought it [to] my attention in time, making me proud as always,” Minaj tweeted after being put on to TikToker Donté Colley – widely known for his incredible dance moves on the platform.

When he first saw his choreo being done by Minaj’s dancers, the Canadian humbly expressed himself online. “I am just so grateful to know that my work makes people feel things, and honestly, I just want to make some dope shit with some dope people in this life, and there’s so many things that I want to make,” Colley said. “There [are] so many things that I want to do with my community and those who have really supported me and pushed me forward, and I really want to figure out ways on how to make that a reality.”

To resolve the matter, the Trinidadian lyricist promised her followers that Casper Smart would be reaching out to the performer, whom Minaj dubbed “VERY TALENTED and seemingly VERY sweet.” For her, “making it right” meant “[figuring] out the best way to make [Colley] feel seen, appreciated, and paid.” Does that sound like enough to you? Let us know in the comments!