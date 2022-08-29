As he continues his journey in music, one of his wishes is for music artists to start publicly celebrating the songwriters who help them stay successful because they work just as hard to only make a small fraction of the money entertainers do for their records, so a public thank you is the best way to show love.

“A lot of people aren’t excited to give songwriters credit. I mean, it’s the truth. It’s like you work with an artist and sometimes you’re like, ‘But bro, it was my idea, right? You didn’t even know what that was before I came into the room. I’m not telling you to walk out, but let’s say we wrote it together,'” Thomas said. “Sometimes I write with people, but sometimes I wrote that whole song by myself. Nobody was there with me and my engineer. What is so hard about being like, ‘Yo bro, shout out to Theron for that song.’ That’s something that super, super bothers me.”