There’s no shortage of beautiful Black people who would make wonderful models because of how the camera adores them. But the tireless pressure of the industry is just one of many reasons why modeling doesn’t feel like a long-term career choice for many. Besides the constant push to stay in perfect shape with flawless skin, people of color face additional barriers when trying to emerge in the fashion industry that make giving up feel that much easier at times. Thankfully, strong-minded creatives continue to show up and push boundaries so that other Black male models can feel safe expressing themselves and following their dreams.

If you’re curious about who some men making waves throughout the fashion industry are (besides Pharrell, Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky, of course), we’ve curated an overview of some people paving the way for the rest of us with more than just their confidence. Among them is the first Black male supermodel, as well as Chanel’s first-ever Black male runway model, who only just recently broke down that barrier in 2018. Read on to learn more about our favorite, billboard-worthy faces, and tell us who we might’ve missed in the comments!

Babacar N’doye

London-based Babacar N’doye has already had a booked and busy 2024, and we haven’t even made it past winter yet. You might’ve caught him on the cover of the March edition of GQ France, or in campaigns for luxury brands like Burberry, Flâneur, and Givenchy. Though he’s getting recognition right now, that’s nothing new as he’s been a runway staple in recent years – particularly during the Spring/Summer 2020 season, when N’doye walked in 19 shows, as Vogue France reports. He was 16 when modeling agents scouted him on the street, resulting in a long-running relationship with Elite Model Management. His debut was the final show of Burberry designer Christopher Bailey in 2018. This star has only risen to new heights since then.

Tyson Beckford

Even decades after first pushing racial boundaries in the modeling industry throughout the 1990s, Tyson Beckford looks as handsome as ever. Last fall he joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars with Jenna Johnson as his partner, proving that he’s more than just a pretty face who can work a camera. He’s had several film and television roles over the past decade, including Singleholic and Chocolate City. Elsewhere, he helped Lizzo out with her visual for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” in 2022 and starred alongside Mariah Carey in the video for “Infinity” in 2015.

Abdulaye Niang

Not much is known about New York’s Abdulaye Niang, and that’s undeniably part of what makes him so intriguing. Online registries list him as a signee of Next London, MINT Artist Management in Berlin, and VISION Los Angeles. With his last credited appearance being for the Zara Origins Spring 2024 look book. Niang gives occasional career and style updates to us via Instagram, but for the most part chooses to keep his personal life out of the public eye.

Luka Sabbat

(Photo by Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Like many creatives these days, Luka Sabbat has a large roster of talents and he’s not afraid to show them off. He looks good on camera, as you might’ve seen on Kenya Barris’ Grown-ish or in movies like The Dead Don’t Die and Sharp Stick. As for his work as a model, the 26-year-old’s first runway was Kanye West’s Yeezy Season One in 2015, which allowed him to network with Virgil Abloh and others. The next year, he and then-girlfriend Adriana Mora walked in a show for Dolce & Gabbana together before landing front and center in a Hugo Boss campaign.

Renauld White

Before the best-known Black male models of today got their chance to shine, Renauld White did plenty to pave the way in the industry. In 1979, he became the first African-American model to land on the cover of GQ, after Switzerland’s Urs Althaus graced the publication’s front as the first Black man. As Black Living Knowledge notes, White was deeply passionate about creating change in the world of modeling. He didn’t hesitate to travel from New Jersey to New York to confront Wilhelmina agents about the lack of representation he was seeing.

“At first I thought I was going to get thrown in jail and beaten up because of my approach. But then they realized that they were wrong and that they were behind society and behind the times, and that they had to listen to me,” he recalled. “They offered me a contract because they thought that I would fail. Eventually, I proved myself.” White made a name for himself as the first Black man to walk runways for designers like Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan and Calvin Klein.

Shaun Ross

Shaun Ross’ distinct appearance, a result of his albinism, is just one of the many reasons he stands out on a runway. Besides his fair skin, the 32-year-old also has a radiant spirit driven toward creating and always giving his best performance possible, be it in modeling, music or the movies. The Bronx native fell victim to bullying throughout his childhood, but rather than letting others hold him back, he worked to hone his talents and was discovered via YouTube in 2008 when he was only 16. Ross’ music video credits include Beyoncé’s “Pretty Hurts” and “Party,” Katy Perry’s “E.T.” and Lana Del Rey’s Tropico short film.

Alton Mason

Alton Mason’s come-up was quick, but unlike some stars who fizzle out fast, the 26-year-old has been able to hold onto the public’s favor for several years now. In 2018 he made headlines as the first Black male model to walk in a Chanel runway show. The accolades continued to pour in as GQ Australia named him male model of the year in 2019. From there, he somehow only managed to move up in the world, getting his flowers from Forbes in 2021 on the 30 Under 30 list in the Art & Style category. Besides attaining near-impossible supermodel status, Mason has also been leaving his mark on the world of acting, playing Little Richard in 2022’s Elvis.

Broderick Hunter

(Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for WAV)

Growing up, Broderick Hunter’s love for sports earned him a scholarship to the University of Central Florida to play basketball. The young man likely didn’t predict that a modeling contract was in the cards for him, but when he was 20 he came across an opportunity allowing him to realize his natural talent on set. Since then, we’ve seen him in editorials for Maxim, Essence, Cosmopolitan, and countless other publications. Perhaps his biggest achievements are working as the face of Ralph Lauren and being named one of the “sexiest men on Instagram” by outlets like People and Harper’s Bazaar.

Sterling St. Jacques

The story of the late Sterling St. Jacques isn’t all roses and rainbows. Nevertheless, he is credited with being the first Black male supermodel, so it’s important to reflect on his ups and downs from 1957 until his death. After a career in Western film and television, he spent the 1970s as a high fashion model while engaged to Pat Cleveland. He also was taking work as a dancer when he wasn’t tearing up New York City nightclubs. Though he never came out during his life, his ex-fiancée said in 2016 that their engagement ended because he was gay. To this day, his death largely remains a mystery, though many suspect he lost a battle with AIDS in 1984.

Adonis Bosso

Ivorian-Canadian Adonis Bosso, known as @septumpapi on Instagram has a face card that never declines. Before being discovered in 2009, he had a passion for fashion, even working at H&M for some time before landing a campaign with the company forced him to exit the retail environment. He and fellow model Slick Woods share an adorable son together, and based on his genetic pool alone, we won’t be surprised if he’s strutting down runways behind his parents when he reaches the appropriate age. 2024 has been mostly quiet for Bosso so far, but in 2023 he worked with Fear of God, COS, and Le 31 for Simons Canada.

De’Laney Ortiz

De’Laney Ortiz originally hails from Detroit, Michigan and mostly resides in New York since signing to Next Models and leaving his mark on the industry. His chisled arms and boy-next-door smirk make him the perfect choice for several brands to work with, such as Luar, who had Ortiz model in their F/W ’23 presentation and post for some social media campaign shots. Besides that, you also might’ve seen the Golden Boy actor in GQ South Aftica’s June/July issue last year, confidently sporting a skirt and other bold looks alongside Christopher George.

Ronald Epps

The last Black male model we think you should be aware of is America’s Next Top Model alum Ronald Epps, who still works in the industry to this day. As he previously noted on TikTok, not many immediately recognize him from his super short stint on Tyra Banks’ reality series as he didn’t make it into the house. A Reddit thread claims Epps was involved in an altercation during casting, resulting in his disqualification. Still, the Willhelmina agents invited to casting week took interest in the young man and ultimately signed him, allowing him to make a name for himself without being stuck with the ANTM reputation.