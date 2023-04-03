According to People, his mother, Stacy Robinson, shared a video on her TikTok account, showing the young boy using his own words and his grandmother’s tone as he prays for his health.

“Oh God, oh God! Just heal my body, oh God!” Josiah says in the video, shaking his head back and forth. “Just bless my soul right this minute, oh God! Bless my soul and heal my sickness! Oh God, take my sickness away. Oh God,” Josiah continues in the 42-second clip.

Stacy enjoyed the prayer but wondered how the 4-year-old started praying for himself instead of his food.