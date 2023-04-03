Stacy Robinson’s 4-year-old son Josiah became a TikTok sensation after he began mimicking his grandmother’s voice and mannerisms when she prays.
According to People, his mother, Stacy Robinson, shared a video on her TikTok account, showing the young boy using his own words and his grandmother’s tone as he prays for his health.
“Oh God, oh God! Just heal my body, oh God!” Josiah says in the video, shaking his head back and forth. “Just bless my soul right this minute, oh God! Bless my soul and heal my sickness! Oh God, take my sickness away. Oh God,” Josiah continues in the 42-second clip.
Train up a child
Stacy enjoyed the prayer but wondered how the 4-year-old started praying for himself instead of his food.
“Amen, but you’re supposed to be saying your grace. Are you gonna say your grace for your food?” she asks him in the TikTok video.
Josiah defends his reason for praying over his health. “I’m blessing me for to get better okay,” he says in protest.
“Okay, can you bless your food too?” Stacy asks.
In the video text, Stacy shared where Josiah’s inspiration came from: her mother. “My son prays just like my mama,” she wrote.
The video garnered more than 20.3 million views on the video-sharing platform, and TikTok users didn’t hesitate to share their thoughts on the adorable child connecting with his grandmother on a spiritual level.
“THIS HAS ME IN TEARS 😂😭 ‘bless my soul and heal my sickness’ the grandma is the baby literally,” one user said.
Stacy responded to the comment, writing, “They ain’t like they’re best friends He copies everything she does. I’m just glad she doesn’t cuss or he would be doing that too 😂.”
“Not he was suppose to be saying grace for food and did this! I got tears..💀💀💀 💀😂,” another wrote.
“😂😂😂 I love it!!! He needed that healing in his body! He ain’t worried bout that food!” a third user wrote.
In an interview with People, Stacy said her son likes to imitate his grandmother and everything she does since she babysits him often.
“He loves to laugh and mimic people, hence his tone while praying in the video. My mom babysits him and he hears and sees her praying quite often,” Stacy told People. “The tone was my mom’s but the words were were his. His sincerity was evident to the millions of people who’ve viewed the video.”
“Josiah has a majorly good sense of humor. People love this kid no matter where we go,” she said. “Strangers can see that there’s something amazingly special about him.”