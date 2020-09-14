A lawsuit filed by three men residing in Japan argues that each of them was subjected to racial profiling when they were stopped on multiple occasions for police identity checks. The suit filed against the Japanese government, as well as the governments of Aichi prefecture and the city of Tokyo, seeks to declare racial profiling to be illegal in Japan; the suit also requests about $22,000 in compensation for each of the three men. Matthew, who immigrated to Japan from India in 2002, claims to have been stopped by police “at least 70 times, possibly nearly 100 times” in the years he’s lived in the country.

The other two plaintiffs, a Pakistani-born Japanese citizen named Syed Zain and a Black American named Maurice who permanently resides in Japan, also point toward harassment by authorities; two of the three plaintiffs declined to give their last names publicly for fear of harassment, though the American later publicly identified himself as Maurice Shelton while highlighting the backlash he has received. During a news conference about their lawsuit, Zain complained about being stopped by police “not once but more than 10 times” and said, “I think that people in Japan have the image that foreigners who look like foreigners commit crimes.” Maurice, meanwhile, said he hoped the lawsuit would bring attention to racial profiling by the police and help the people of Japan “understand that this is an everyday occurrence, it’s an everyday thing, and that we have to do something to prevent that.”