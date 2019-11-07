ESPN’s 30 for 30 and Andscape are dropping a new podcast that revisits the mysterious burning of former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Reggie White’s church in 1996. Blavity has the exclusive trailer for the podcast, titled Through the Flames: Reggie’s Church, which is a continuation of The Minister of Defense, a series steaming on ESPN+ that looks at White his extraordinary life and career, and how the NFL Hall of Famer’s life was changed after finding spirituality.

The project will be lead by NFL Films producer Courtland Bragg. He’ll explore the aforementioned burning, which occurred in Knoxville, Tennessee, and White’s overall legacy.

“In the midst of a rash of mid-1990s church burnings across the United States, White’s Inner City Church boasts a growing interracial congregation, and after the building is firebombed and reduced to ashes, White believes the attack is the work of racists,” a synopsis of the podcast read. “The NFL legend and pastor uses his platform to maintain public pressure on the investigation, even as the sensitive nature of the crime causes government officials to tread carefully. As the story unfolds, questions are raised about the church’s financial status, along with the possibility of arson.”

Through the Flames: Reggie’s Church will also include those close to the church and the investigation to uncover the harrowing crime, and bigger issues, regarding race and relation, that the county still grappling with.

“I am excited to continue shedding light on the broader legacy of Reggie White,” Braggs said in a statement. “This podcast is personal to me and is more than just exploring a crime, it is a journey that reveals the deeper challenges our nation continues to grapple with today.”

White died in 2004 at the age the age of 43. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he played in the NFL for 15 years. By the end of their career, he raked up 198 sacks, was elected to 13 consecutive Pro Bowls, and was named the NFL’s defensive player of the year.

Check out the trailer below: