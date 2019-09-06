T.I. and Tiny are facing disturbing allegations after a woman filed a lawsuit against them, saying the pair drugged and sexually assaulted her in a Los Angeles hotel nearly 20 years ago in 2005.
The woman, who is an Air Force veteran identified in court as Jane Doe, filed the complaint in L.A. on Jan. 2, Rolling Stone reported.
The woman claims that Tiny, whose legal name is Tameka Harris, spiked her drink when the couple met her in a nightclub, according to the complaint. After meeting in the club, Tiny and T.I., whose legal name is Clifford Harris, allegedly took her to the hotel. That’s where the couple allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.
The veteran said she was in her twenties when the assault happened. She adds that she was serving in the U.S. Air Force at that time. It was a person named Caviar who allegedly introduced the woman to T.I. and Tiny. The plaintiff said she met Caviar a day before the assault at the home of late rapper Coolio.
According to the lawsuit, the woman went to the nightclub with a group, but they eventually split up at the venue, leaving her alone with T.I. and Tiny. Two other women who were also hanging out with the couple were asked to leave as the veteran remained with the pair by herself, the complaint adds.
The graphic details include allegations of T.I. forcing the woman to watch pornographic videos at the hotel, then demanding her to “begin rubbing oil on his back and naked body,” Variety reported. Tiny allegedly “proceeded to get on plaintiff’s back, while she was still naked.” The complaint adds that Tiny drugged the woman and pinned her down on the bed while T.I. “proceeded to slide his toes into plaintiff’s vagina.”
T.I. allegedly said to the woman “Are you alright? Looks like you in last place.” The plaintiff then went to the bathroom and threw up, the lawsuit states. A security guard later escorted the veteran out of the hotel, according to the complaint. The woman adds that she was in “serious pain” the next morning.
Although the alleged assault happened close to two decades ago, California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act has now relaxed the statute of limitations to allow more survivors to file complaints.
T.I. and Tiny denied the allegations in a statement to Billboard. The couple said the plaintiff has been threatening to sue them for years and they have been fighting to defend themselves.
“For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do,” they said, according to Billboard. “For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear… We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.”