T.I. and Tiny denied the allegations in a statement to Billboard. The couple said the plaintiff has been threatening to sue them for years and they have been fighting to defend themselves.

“For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do,” they said, according to Billboard. “For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear… We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.”