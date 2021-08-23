At the 2023 PNC Championship, Tiger Woods kept it close to home. The tournament was expected to feature Woods and his 14-year-old son Charlie, but Sam, his 16-year-old daughter, was a surprise caddie for her father. This marks her first time working with her father. This event was held at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, as reported by Business Insider. It is a pairing tournament where a former PGA Tour winner teams up with a family member for the prize money.

Tiger Woods’ daughter Sam, caddied for him at the PNC Championship ❤️ ⛳ pic.twitter.com/xi91uXq93R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 16, 2023

In addition to wearing a caddie’s vest with the logo of “Woods,” Sam hugged her father and gave him fist bumps throughout the round.

In March 2022, Sam delivered a speech at Tiger’s induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame, stating she saw him as a fighter in the wake of his car accident 2021, according to Black Enterprise.

“We didn’t know if you’d come home with two legs or not,” Sam said. “Now, you’re not only about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you’re standing here on your own two feet. This is why you deserve this. You’re a fighter. You’ve defied the odds every time.”

Despite his busy schedule, Sam appreciated her father’s support of violin recitals and soccer games. The remarks from his daughter emotionally touched Tiger.

“Crap, I just lost a bet to [Steve] Stricker that I wouldn’t cry. Thank you, Sam,” he jokingly remarked.