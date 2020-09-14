The Chinese government rejects this speculation, calling the ban “bullying” and a result of American companies being unable to compete with TikTok, which has 170 million users in the U.S. TikTok, meanwhile, has said the ban will hurt millions of businesses that use the platform. Content creators have called the ban an attack on free speech and many of these creators, some of whom have millions of followers, have spoken out against the ban and how it could impact their income.

Trump has changed his stance on TikTok after having previously tried to ban it. Trump’s shifting position is based on his growing feud with Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg; Trump has increasingly blamed Facebook for his 2020 election loss, and Trump sees TikTok as a social media rival to Facebook and its parent company, Meta. “I don’t want Facebook, who cheated in the last Election, doing better,” Trump posted on his Truth Social media platform. He has also reportedly been told that many of his supporters use TikTok.

The bill now has to be passed by the Senate. It is unclear whether or not there are enough senators willing to pass the ban, and it remains to be seen if opposition from TikTok creators will sway senators to block the ban. If the bill does pass in the Senate, Biden has indicated that he will sign the ban into law.