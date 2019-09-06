Levi shows off his dance skills in his newest music video while fulfilling the wishes of one particular birthday girl.

Levi and his beloved birthday girl get cozy throughout the clip. The pair seduce each other with their dance moves, embrace each other with warm kisses throughout the video and engage in a flirtatious birthday cake fight. At one point in the clip, the couple dance together on a platform that resembles the Dance Dance Revolution game. The duo show off their moves on the platform while getting even closer to each other.

“Sittin’ here on your birthday/ Didn’t even know your first name (Mm)/ See your cups goin’ empty/ Can I fill you up tonight?/ Sittin’ here on your birthday (Birthday)/ But it seems like the worst day (Mm)/ Let me make you feel okay (Okay)/ Can I take you home tonight?” Levi sings.