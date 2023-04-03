TikTok is honoring and magnifying the contributions of Black creators through its #BlackTikTok community.
On Tuesday, the company launched its month-long programming by announcing the 2024 #BlackTikTok Visionary Voices List, a testament to its commitment to amplifying Black voices and fostering a more inclusive digital landscape.
This annual initiative celebrates the achievements of Black visionaries and catalyzes meaningful conversations about representation, equity and empowerment across diverse industries. Through this dynamic talent showcase spanning music, entertainment, beauty, fashion, health, wellness, education and more, TikTok continues championing the cultural impact and innovation driven by its well-known Black creators.
In addition to the Visionary Voices list, TikTok has announced a series of in-person and online events throughout February. Among these are the first-ever #ShopBlack program, aimed at promoting Black-owned businesses, and in-app livestream events featuring engaging content specifically for Black History Month.
TikTok’s 2024 #BlackTikTok Visionary Voices list represents a diverse array of creators, industry disruptors and small businesses whose groundbreaking work has captivated audiences and reshaped digital culture.
Creators
@aliyahsinterlude
Aliyah’s Interlude is a New York-based artist who merges her passion for music and fashion to create content that resonates with audiences worldwide. Her unique style, known as “Aliyahcore,” has become a trendsetting influence in fashion, particularly on platforms like TikTok. Her popular song “It Girl” was released last year, and she has exciting plans to share more of her music.
@aliyahsinterlude
IT GIRL OUT TMRW AT MIDNIGHTT🤭💋💗💖 PRE-SAVE IN BIO !!💋💗 #fyp #aliyahcore
@accessbytay
Taylor Lindsay-Noel, an entrepreneur and influencer from Toronto, empowers others through her platform. Despite facing paralysis from the chest down due to a gymnastics accident, Taylor’s resilience shines through as she educates her audience on disability and accessibility awareness via TikTok. Through her advocacy, she challenges stereotypes and strives for positive change.
@accessbytay
Reply to @taylorln93 Story time explaining why I’m in a wheelchair and paralyzed 😔🤸🏿♂️♿️ #gymnastics #gymnast #spinalcordinjury #fyp #foryou #storytime #gaslighting
@misswondroussoul
Ms. Hassan, a creator based in Toronto, seamlessly integrates her love for teaching and fashion by showcasing authentic teacher outfit videos. With a blend of creativity and commitment to education, she inspires fellow educators and students, highlighting the significance of self-expression through fashion in the educational setting. Ms. Hassan combines style with pedagogy through engaging videos, creating a dynamic learning experience for everyone involved.
@misswondroussoul
#teachertok #fyp #trending #blackteachersontiktok #ootd
@nyane
Nyane, a content creator and entrepreneur, has captivated a global audience with her distinctive fashion sense and beauty expertise. With TikTok series like “Let’s Do My Makeup,” she has pioneered an NPC-style beauty format, gaining widespread popularity in the beauty community. Beyond creating premium content, Nyane’s mission is to empower individuals of all skin tones, hair textures and body types, emphasizing that beauty and inspiration are inclusive and accessible.
@nyane
Lets do my makeup ✨YSL✨ Full face of #yslbeauty FINALLY shot some new content for you guys. What did you think of the final look? 💋 #ysl #temperhair
@onestopchop
Daven Gates, a home cook from Queens, New York, shares his passion for food and entertainment through TikTok videos. As an Army veteran, he uses his platform to support those facing mental health challenges, advocating for cooking as a therapeutic outlet. With calming voiceovers, Gates presents tutorials and back-to-basics recipes to inspire others to find solace and joy in the kitchen.
@onestopchop
#ad Sharing some real magic in these moments with Cam! Capped off with a delicious @Coca-Cola US #ShareTheMagic #choppedcheese
Industry Disruptors
@victoriamonet
Victoria Monét, a multi-talented creator from Sacramento, California, known for her Grammy-nominated work, offers glimpses into her artistry, motherhood journey and creative process on TikTok. With her singing, songwriting and performing skills, Monét engages her audience by sharing personal stories, offering encouragement and inviting viewers into her world. Her single “On My Mama” sparked the viral TikTok #onmymamachallenge, amassing over 30 million views and showcasing her influence and reach on the platform.
@victoriamonet
I’m so deep in my bag 👜 #songofthesummer
@cocojones
Grammy-nominated artist Coco Jones is a native of Lebanon, Tennessee, who combines her love for singing, acting and fashion through TikTok videos. Using her soulful voice as an R&B singer, she gives her fans a peek inside her world.
@cocojones
oops forgot to post
@doctor.darien
Dr. Darien Sutton is a New York City board-certified emergency medicine physician with a background in business from the New York University School of Medicine and NYU Stern School of Business, where he earned his MBA. In addition to his clinical work, he is passionate about public health education via digital media, mainly focusing on the intersection of racial inequities and healthcare disparities.
@doctor.darien
This is not the first time I’ve heard this question. This responce is for all who have asked it.
@igobylu
LU KALA is an emerging artist poised to challenge conventions in the music industry. Known for her captivating pop compositions and distinctive fiery voice, she’s making waves with her bold style, including her signature vibrant orange hair. With over 95 million streams, LU KALA is reshaping perceptions of what a pop star embodies. Her latest single, “Hotter Now,” made an impressive debut by charting in the top 10 for Top 40 airplay in Canada during its first week of release.
@igobylu
My Truth🥺🧡 #blackmusic #blackmusicmonth #prideanthems #plussizeedition #curvyfashion #singerstoknow #selflove #vulnerable #thisisourshotca #sing
@jordan_the_stallion8
Jordan Howlett, also known as Jordan The Stallion, is a highly acclaimed content creator with a massive global following surpassing 23 million fans. Renowned for his dynamic presence on TikTok, he has amassed over 12 million followers and garnered an impressive 2.6 billion views, primarily due to his innovative content style and distinctive single-zoom-in technique. As the founder of The Fast Food Secrets Club, Jordan blends candid storytelling with insider knowledge of the industry, connecting profoundly with his audience.
@jordan_the_stallion8
#stitch with @staying up podcast #fypシ
Small-Owned Businesses
@lorvaeeyewear
In 2022, De’arra Taylor and Tara Jones joined forces to establish Lorvae Eyewear, born from De’arra’s fervor for sunglasses. De’arra, characterized by her unique personality, impeccable style and passion for fashion, embodies the essence of a driven and inspiring young leader. Conversely, Tara stands out for her business acumen, unwavering dedication and clear vision to propel brands toward rapid and sustained growth. Together, they are resolute in elevating Lorvae into a household name synonymous with luxury for everyone.
@lorvaeeyewear
We are LIVE! Shop The Crystal Clear Collection + accessories at www.lorvae.com ✨💜 #Lorvae #lorvaeeyewear #lorvaebae #dearra
@pochigoods
Trenton Williams, an industrial designer based in Los Angeles, boasts over a decade of experience working with leading footwear brands. During college, Trent conceptualized “a modern-day fanny pack” and founded Pochi Goods. Leveraging his TikTok platform, he shares his creative process, from initial concept to product launch, offering insights into his journey as an entrepreneur and designer.
@pochigoods
It all started with an idea. Now that idea is teach people all across the nation. Trips ke out everyday. AND WE’RE JUST GETTING STARTED 🦘
@realmcandles.ca
During the pandemic, Danielle Johnson found her calling in candle making, leading her to establish Realm Candles, an online store offering handmade vegan candles. As the creative director, she curates soothing ASMR TikTok content, giving viewers a glimpse into the candle-making and packaging process. Through Realm Candles and her ASMR videos, Danielle shares her passion for crafting and promotes relaxation and mindfulness.
@realmcandles.ca
Pack an order with me!! Also, who doesn’t love a good ASMR video? ✨ #asmr #packingorders #smallbusiness #candle #candles
@theskincarebakery
Kymani Ashanti, a 24-year-old Black entrepreneur, is the founder of The Skincare Bakery, where she’s transforming the skincare landscape with delectable, dessert-inspired products. Working alongside her boyfriend, Logan, Ashanti meticulously handcrafts luxurious skincare creations, captivating an audience of over 1 million on TikTok as she showcases her innovative products.
@theskincarebakery
What the heck is a SKINCARE BAKERY!? 🧁 Our products have you SMELLING. FEELING. AND LOOKING LIKE A WHOLE SNACK 🧁🍰 what better way to capture the magic in our products then to open a SKINCARE BAKERY 🧁🎂🍰 #theashanticollection #skincarebakery #dayinalife #skincare #minivlog #dayinalifeofasmallbusinessowner #bodybutter #entrepreneurlife #entrepreneur #businessvlog #skincarestore #skincare #skincareroutine #openingretail #retail
@topicals
Olamide Olowe is a Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneur, investor, founder and CEO at Topicals. Her entrepreneurial journey began in 2015 with the co-founding of SheaGIRL, a beauty brand in partnership with SheaMoisture, later acquired by Unilever in 2017. In 2020, Olowe merged her creative passion and business acumen to establish Topicals, now the fastest-growing skincare company at Sephora. Topicals have contributed over $100,000 to various mental health organizations, showcasing Olamide’s commitment to social impact alongside her business success.
@topicals
0:00 Context 1:11 Slick Salve 04:32 Black-Owned Businesses 05:40 Empathy 06:48 Join the Spottie Sphere