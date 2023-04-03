On Tuesday, the company launched its month-long programming by announcing the 2024 #BlackTikTok Visionary Voices List, a testament to its commitment to amplifying Black voices and fostering a more inclusive digital landscape.

This annual initiative celebrates the achievements of Black visionaries and catalyzes meaningful conversations about representation, equity and empowerment across diverse industries. Through this dynamic talent showcase spanning music, entertainment, beauty, fashion, health, wellness, education and more, TikTok continues championing the cultural impact and innovation driven by its well-known Black creators.