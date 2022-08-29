Social media has a way of reminding us that perception is reality and relative. A couple’s recent video on TikTok proved everyone doesn’t have the same idea of “normal.”

@TheBlackBarrys posted a video captioned “Growing up rich vs growing up poor.”

The video’s creator, whose name isn’t mentioned, began the video by asking his new fiancée, Sam, to repeat what she said about her particular wants regarding housing.

“That I just want to look for an average home like my mom’s,” she said. While the notion seemed harmless enough, the man seemed shocked at his fiancée’s statement.

“Like her moms!” he shouted before challenging her to touch the ceilings. He claimed she could not touch the ceilings because they were “80 feet tall!”

He then began to give a tour of the mom’s home, alluding to him disagreeing with the idea of it being average.

“Which living room would you like to sit in,” he joked while showing off a formal and informal sitting area.

He offered to take the tour upstairs via the “average winding staircase,” and stopped to offer everyone a drink at the fully stocked bar and take a look at the tropical fish tank.

The creator then went to the kitchen to show off the illuminating fridge before sarcastically discussing what type of ice to choose.

“There’s a third option of ice,” he stated before his fianceé dropped a large ice sphere into his glass.