Interracial marriages, as well as mixed-race or biracial children, are part of everyday life. However, one mom on TikTok answered questions many of her followers had about her two sons, including whether they are related.
According to People, Maddie Webb (@houserwebbfamily) regularly shares family videos on TikTok. In October, she posted a video with her two sons, Jaden, 15, and Callum, 3, about the siblings’ biological relationship.
“Questions we get asked” appeared on the screen of the 14-second clip.
after 1000s of comments I figured we would clear this one up for you all.
“Are those both your sons?” one read. Maddie, Jaden and Callum gave a thumbs up and said, “Yep.”
“Is one of them adopted?” the following message asked. “Nope,” they replied.
“So you birthed both of them?” another text said. “Yep,” Maddie responded.
“So neither one of them is adopted?” the next question read. “Nope,” the trio said.
“So they are biologically brothers?” “Yep,” they retorted.
Maddie, Jaden and Callum decided to answer their questions in response to the ones they received on the app.
“Do we worry about others’ opinions?” the family continued, then replied, “Nope.”
“Are we cracking up at how weird people are?” “Yep.”
“After 1000s of comments I figured we would clear this one up for you all. 🙃,” Maddie wrote in the caption.
The video has garnered more than 3.7 million views on TikTok. Users in the comment section expressed their thoughts on Maddie and her two sons speaking out against the repetitive questions they receive.
“Wait you never get asked if they are from the same father that’s just me….” one user wrote.
Maddie responded, “Surprisingly not often like the adoption question lol people don’t think I could of had them both.”
“And…100% no one’s biz! They shouldn’t be asking!” another wrote.
“Genetics are freaking awesome ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” a third user said.
In an exclusive interview with People, Maddie confirmed her two sons are biologically related and have the same parents.
“My husband and I are Mom and Dad to them both. My sons are technically maternal half-brothers. But we would never say ‘half,’ ” she said.
had been meaning to make a new one of these!!!
She continued, “People comment on how our family looks often, especially with our presence on social media. Our comment sections are often filled with lots of questions but also many people who come from families that look just like ours. We think representation is so important.”
Maddie also mentioned how Jaden and Callum have a close relationship despite their 12-year age difference.
“The boys love to shoot hoops together and watch movies. Cal cheers Jaden on at his sports games and meets. We also travel a lot as a family, so they go on lots of adventures.”