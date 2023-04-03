According to People, Maddie Webb (@houserwebbfamily) regularly shares family videos on TikTok. In October, she posted a video with her two sons, Jaden, 15, and Callum, 3, about the siblings’ biological relationship.

“Questions we get asked” appeared on the screen of the 14-second clip.

“Are those both your sons?” one read. Maddie, Jaden and Callum gave a thumbs up and said, “Yep.”

“Is one of them adopted?” the following message asked. “Nope,” they replied.