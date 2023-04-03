“I would say 75% of my videos would contain UMG music,” Sophia Romano, a content creator who goes by the username @sophiacromano, told Buisness Insider. “UMG has so many talented and well-known artists that we all love, it’s going to be not only difficult but sad that I can’t incorporate the people and music I love in my videos.”

Other creators believe the end of the licensing deal between TikTok and UMG will have a negative impact on artists, who gained popularity through their music going viral on the app. Artists such as Justine Skye, Ice Spice and PinkPantheress had their careers skyrocketed in part due to their music being used by TikTokers across the social media platform.