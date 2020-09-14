Donald Trump has solidified his spot as the GOP frontrunner for the presidential nomination. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, once Trump’s most formidable opponent, dropped out of the race on Sunday and endorsed the former president. That left only Haley to compete against Trump in Tuesday’s New Hampshire Republican primary, which Trump won by double digits. Scott, alongside other Trump supporters, stood behind Trump as he gave his victory speech after winning the New Hampshire primary. Trump took a moment to rub in his victory over Haley and his endorsement from Scott, reminding the audience that Scott endorsed Trump over Haley even though she appointed Scott to his Senate seat during her time as governor.

“You must really hate her,” Trump concluded before Scott stepped up to the microphone to retort to Trump, “I just love you!”

Trump: You’re the Senator of his state. She endorsed me. You must really hate her Scott to Trump: I just love you pic.twitter.com/fwo60526nK — Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2024

Many commenters found Scott’s display embarrassing.

“This is beyond embarrassing, even by Tim Scott’s standard,” one tweeted. “I am embarrassed for him.”

This is beyond embarrassing, even by Tim Scott’s standard. I am embarrassed for him. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) January 24, 2024

Appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the Rev. Al Sharpton said, “There are a few moments in my life that I’ve been more embarrassed than to watch Tim Scott.”