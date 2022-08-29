Tina Knowles shared that her older brother, Rowland Martin “Butch” Buyincé, has passed away at 77 years old.
On Feb. 25, Knowles announced her brother’s passing via Instagram. Her post featured a young picture of Butch when he was active in the U.S. Air Force.
“My Beautiful big brother Butch went to be with God this weekend. I will miss him so much ! He was a career Airforce man,” the mother of two captioned the post. “He loved riding Motorcycles was a black Belt in Karate and had the most beautiful green eyes and good looks . He was a great story teller. He had an incredible wife Jeanette and devoted daughter Dana two beautiful grandchildren Yvette and Roland. He was greatly loved. Sail on Butch❤️❤️Rowland Martin (Butch) Buyince’ June 1946 – Feb 2024 RIP.”
Butch’s cause of death is unknown, but the timing coincides with Knowles celebrating the recent accomplishments of her grandson, Julez, daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, and “bonus daughter” Kelly Rowland.
Recently, Julez kicked off his modeling career by walking for Versace during Milan Fashion Week and Raul Lopez during New York Fashion Week.
“My Grandson walked in The Versace Fashion Show in Milan Italy Yesterday for Europe’s Fashion week. He also walked in USA’s Fashion Week for the brand “Luar” Okay supermodel ❤️ @iamjulezjsmith,” Knowles shared in the caption of a post highlighting his moment of glory.
Meanwhile, Rowland flexed her acting skills in Netflix’s Mea Culpa, directed, produced and written by Tyler Perry. Upon its Feb. 23 arrival, it skyrocketed to the No. 1 spot on the streaming platform’s top-watched list.
On top of that, Beyoncé graced the cover of Essence magazine for the launch of her new haircare brand Cécred whilst Solange took over Harper Bazaar’s “Legacy” issue.
“Woke up to these two covers of these gorgeous Fashion Magazines with my two babies on them!!! It is truly a good day!!! @solangeknowles and @beyonce so proud of you both because yes !!! you two are gorgeous and successful but what I love the most about you both is your hearts. I love that you mind your business , block out the negative noise , don’t criticize or put other people down, you stay positive,” Knowles wrote via an Instagram post congratulating her daughters. “Keep your nose to the grindstone and keep making magic happen with your ART and with your Heart . I love you both and could not be more proud of the kind, generous, loving, mothers, friends, daughters, kick butt smart bussiness women and most of all the women that you have become ❤️love your proud mom❤️”
