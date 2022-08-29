On Feb. 25, Knowles announced her brother’s passing via Instagram. Her post featured a young picture of Butch when he was active in the U.S. Air Force.

“My Beautiful big brother Butch went to be with God this weekend. I will miss him so much ! He was a career Airforce man,” the mother of two captioned the post. “He loved riding Motorcycles was a black Belt in Karate and had the most beautiful green eyes and good looks . He was a great story teller. He had an incredible wife Jeanette and devoted daughter Dana two beautiful grandchildren Yvette and Roland. He was greatly loved. Sail on Butch❤️❤️Rowland Martin (Butch) Buyince’ June 1946 – Feb 2024 RIP.”