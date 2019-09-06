Trap Sushi founder Tolden “Troop” Williams said he and his wife came up with the idea for the business after they attended an anime convention in Atlanta.

“I was just like, ‘Yo, we actually don’t even have a place for this other than this once-a-year thing that happens with these conventions,'” Williams said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “So, I was like I already know how to throw events, let me just, you know, take some of these elements that I already love and then combine them together.”