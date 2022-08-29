Travis Kelce doesn’t want any smoke with the culture during Black History Month. Heading into the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs star clarified his position on the controversy surrounding his fade haircut.

“These headlines are wild,” Kelce said. “The fade has been around long before my life even began.”

Kelce broke his silence after Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson picked apart the controversial New York Times article that credited the football star for originating the fade haircut. The two former football players discussed the barber blunder on their Nightcap podcast. The headline of the article in question was, “They’ll Take the Travis Klece-Hairdo That Is.” After providing insight into the article, Sharpe expressed his disbelief at the unwarranted credit to his co-host.

“Ocho, I’ve been getting a fade since 86,” he said.

Ochocinco attempted to make sense of it all. “Wait, he don’t have a fade, he got a buzz cut. Like when you go to the Army bro, how bro.”

Sharpe shook his head in confusion before posing a question to the outlet. “So, New York Times, so that’s how you start Black History? Giving Trav — and that’s my nephew — you gonna give him credit for the fade? We’ve been seeing the fade for years!”