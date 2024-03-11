In just four short years with the NFL, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has already become a multi-millionaire. The celebrated athlete has made a name for himself through a number of excellent on-the-field records, including 11 interceptions in 2021 alone, registering as the highest single-season figure in league history since 1981.

According to sources across the web, Trevon Diggs currently boasts a net worth of $3 million, with an overwhelming majority of his money coming directly from his NFL salary and endorsement deals. As the 25-year-old football star continues to grow his revenue, he will surely invest in a wide array of business and real estate ventures, diversifying his wealth in a number of tried-and-true outlets.

For now, let’s take a look at Trevon Diggs’ football record and NFL contracts, and examine how he went from a scrappy Maryland-born kid to a league leader in interceptions.

Who Is Trevon Diggs?

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Trevon Diggs got his start in football from a young age, playing defensive back and wide receiver during his time in high school. Diggs became so invested in his craft, in fact, that he changed schools during his junior year, in order to follow his football coach. This turned out to be a positive move, as Diggs racked up over 70 receptions and 15 touchdowns during his first year with the new school. Before committing to play at the University of Alabama on a full scholarship, Trevon Diggs was listed as a two-time All-Washington, D.C. Metro selection. His impressive record made him an obvious pick to go pro, with many colleges courting the up-and-comer before he eventually made his selection.

In college, Trevon Diggs continued his hot streak on the field, finishing his freshman year with five tackles, 88 yards from 11 receptions, and one forced fumble. Diggs wouldn’t fully commit to the role of cornerback until his sophomore year, when he became a starter for the season against Florida State in the first game of the year. As Diggs continued to play at an elite level throughout his four years at UA, he was not paid for his work. Like other college athletes, Diggs generated millions for his institution with his hard work, all on the promise that he might be able to go pro and garner a multi-million dollar contract after graduating. Luckily for the young baller, his skills were recognized, and he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL draft in 2020.

Diggs’ Tenure With The Cowboys

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Trevon Diggs has been playing for the Dallas Cowboys since first being chosen in the second round of the 2020 draft. As a rookie, Diggs signed a $6 million contract, guaranteeing him a $1.5 million base salary over 4 NFL seasons. Diggs’ exceptional performance on the field has led to the young cornerback taking in over $3.8 million in his first two years with the league. With dozens of interceptions and recoveries, and two career tackles, Diggs has reached hall of fame numbers with his illustrious contributions to the team. Unfortunately, in 2023, Diggs tore his ACL during practice, ruling him out for the entire season.

Despite his injury, Trevon Diggs renewed his contract with the Dallas Cowboys in July of 2023, signing a five-year deal worth over $97 million. Clearly the NFL superstar is well on his way to grow his net worth exponentially in the coming years. With a promising future in the league, there’s no telling what heights the cornerback will eventually reach.

Diggs’ Endorsement Deals

(Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

As of now, the only major income listed for Trevon Diggs outside of his base NFL salary is a flurry of endorsement deals. Over the years, Diggs has inked big figure deals with Pizza Hut, Pepsi, 7-Eleven, and more, earning an estimated figure of $25,000 per month. As Diggs’ star continues to shine, he will surely raise his rates for endorsement capital, as some NFL players, such as Pat Mahomes bring in millions for their brand deals alone.

For now, Trevon Diggs hasn’t expanded his portfolio into other investments, at least as far as we can confirm. Of course, as his millions roll in over the course of the next several years, the cornerback is likely to generate income from a series of investment opportunities, as many high-earning NFL players tend to do. While Diggs’ $3 million net worth is already impressive in its own right, that figure is bound to balloon very soon.