Although some of what Noah says during the show is planned, he likes to originate content on the spot too in hopes that it goes over well.

“I try to think about what’s happened in music, what’s in the zeitgeist, what’s in the conversation. I definitely try and think about that. I also love to play off the cuff on the night. That’s the most exciting and the most dangerous, but I love doing it, so I’m always scanning the room to see what’s happening,” he said. “I’m watching the show on a TV screen to see what people at home are seeing, so that I have an idea of like, you know, the, the difference between seeing it live and seeing it on a screen, and then what I’m trying to do is come up with jokes in that moment that contain the essence of what we were all experiencing. If I can tap into that resonance, then I think I’ve done a good job of hosting the show.”