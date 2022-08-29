Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has been suspended without pay for violating the NBA‘s anti-drug policy. On Jan. 23, the league released a statement saying the 32-year-old player would miss 25 games due to the violation.

“The NBA announced today that Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers has been suspended without pay for twenty-five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033,” the statement said. The statement went on to clarify that Thompson’s suspension would begin when the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 17.

According to the National Library of Medicine, Ibutamoren, also known as MK-677, is an oral growth hormone that can turn back diet-induced protein catabolism (destructive metabolism). The drug releases growth hormones from the pituitary gland. WebMD states the second substance listed in his results, SARM LGD-4033 or Ligandrol, “mimics the activity of testosterone in the body.” The drug is often used to “increase energy, improve athletic performance, increase muscle growth,” per the site.

The World Anti-Doping Agency and the National Collegiate Athletic Association banned both Ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033, making them off-limits to professional athletes. Human Growth Hormones and associated substances are banned in the NBA league.