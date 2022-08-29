Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has been suspended without pay for violating the NBA‘s anti-drug policy. On Jan. 23, the league released a statement saying the 32-year-old player would miss 25 games due to the violation.
“The NBA announced today that Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers has been suspended without pay for twenty-five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033,” the statement said. The statement went on to clarify that Thompson’s suspension would begin when the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 17.
According to the National Library of Medicine, Ibutamoren, also known as MK-677, is an oral growth hormone that can turn back diet-induced protein catabolism (destructive metabolism). The drug releases growth hormones from the pituitary gland. WebMD states the second substance listed in his results, SARM LGD-4033 or Ligandrol, “mimics the activity of testosterone in the body.” The drug is often used to “increase energy, improve athletic performance, increase muscle growth,” per the site.
The World Anti-Doping Agency and the National Collegiate Athletic Association banned both Ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033, making them off-limits to professional athletes. Human Growth Hormones and associated substances are banned in the NBA league.
Thompson has averaged 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds this season and helped the Cavaliers in a 126-99 win against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 22.
The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/oqNXP7Zvak
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 23, 2024
This is Thompson’s second stint with the Cavaliers. He kicked off his basketball career with the team in 2011 and stayed until 2020. From 2020 to 2023, he bounced around from the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. He landed back in Cleveland in 2023.
Thompson’s off-the-court antics have also landed him in hot water. The Canadian-born athlete has had a tumultuous relationship with Khloe Kardashian since 2016. Their “on-again, off-again” status has been well-documented on Hulu’s The Kardashians. They share two children, 5-year-old True and 1-year-old Tatum.
Allegations of cheating have been a theme in their relationship since 2018 when Kardashian accused Thomspon of cheating with Jordyn Woods. At the time, Woods was friends with Kardashian’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. Thompson denied any wrongdoings but was quickly caught up in another scandal in 2019 with model Marlaee Nichols, who gave birth to his child in 2021.
At the time of publishing, neither Thompson nor his agent, Rich Paul, have provided a statement regarding the 25-game suspension.