The moment in question came during Trump’s panel discussion with three Black female journalists, during which he was asked if he agreed with other Republicans’ attacks that Harris was a “DEI hire” who had been chosen because she is a Black woman. Trump, after expressing apparent confusion over the term DEI, launched into an accusation that Harris had not acknowledged her Black identity until recently.

“She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage,” Trump falsely claimed. He went on, “I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian, or is she Black?”

Trump claimed, “I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she went — she became a Black person.”

He then told the room of Black journalists, “I think somebody should look into that too.”