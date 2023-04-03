As of Friday, there have been 67 active TB cases since first reported in 2024, with 60 in Wyandotte County and seven in Johnson County, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Additionally, there are 79 confirmed latent TB cases, including 77 in Wyandotte County and two in Johnson County, which are both part of the Kansas City area.

KDHE communications director Jill Bronaugh also confirmed how the TB outbreak has reached record numbers in the U.S. in eight decades.

“The current Kansas City, Kan. Metro tuberculosis (TB) outbreak is the largest documented outbreak in U.S. history, presently (since the 1950s, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) started monitoring and reporting TB cases),” Bronaugh told CIDRAP in an emailed statement. “This outbreak is still ongoing, which means that there could be more cases.”

Bronaugh continued, “While there is a very low risk of infection to the general public in these communities, KDHE is working to ensure that patients are receiving appropriate treatment,

which will limit the ability to spread this disease and prevent additional cases from occurring.”