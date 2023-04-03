Trehon Cockrell-Coleman and his wife, Carmishun Coleman, have lived in Tucson, Arizona, for 10 years. After realizing their community had limited resources for Black residents, they launched a program to host monthly events. These gatherings serve as safe spaces, spotlighting and supporting Black-owned businesses.
According to #ThisIsTucson, the initiative Connections That Count began with a monthly newsletter Trehon emailed to more than 400 people he met while living in Tucson. He reflected on how the digital bulletin served as a lifeline for him while navigating a new city.
“That listserv was really my personal lifeline when I was a bachelor, before I was married, before I had kids,” Trehon said. “I said, you know what? I need a channel of blessings instead of a reservoir of selfishness. I knew these people but they didn’t know each other.”
In May 2023, the couple took the $750 they had in their pockets and decided to host monthly gatherings under Connections That Count at the historic Dunbar Pavilion. This cultural center displays the stories and legacy of people of African descent in Tucson.
Connections That Count is the signature program of the Colemans’ organization, A Better Community.
The pair started slow, holding two monthly meetings on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. to gauge community support. In May, they had 30 attendees; the number doubled to 60 in June; by July, more than 109 people showed up for the mixer, per #ThisIsTucson.
“When we started in May, people thought we were crazy, that no one was going to show up at 5 o’clock on a Wednesday,” Trehon said. “We’ve had an event that almost 300 people came to on a Wednesday. My slogan: Tucson is what you make it.”
While the Colemans have held monthly events under Connections That Count, they aim to have 500 attendees at their upcoming event on Feb. 7, called The Merchant and Mission-Focused Marketplace.
“I want 500 so those vendors can see the love and feel the love,” Trehon said.
The February event will kick off Black History Month with more than 30 local Black-owned businesses available for community support. From culinary specialties and art galleries to beauty and children’s programs, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
“It is important for (Connections That Count) to exist because when we moved to Tucson, we didn’t know anyone,” Carmishun shared. “We have provided a safe place for people to come and create a connection.”
“We feel we have the opportunity to leave Tucson a little better than we found it,” Trehon added.