According to #ThisIsTucson, the initiative Connections That Count began with a monthly newsletter Trehon emailed to more than 400 people he met while living in Tucson. He reflected on how the digital bulletin served as a lifeline for him while navigating a new city.

“That listserv was really my personal lifeline when I was a bachelor, before I was married, before I had kids,” Trehon said. “I said, you know what? I need a channel of blessings instead of a reservoir of selfishness. I knew these people but they didn’t know each other.”