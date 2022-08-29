What started as a food truck business built by two sisters out of love for a special hometown dish has now morphed into a brick-and-mortar location with more on the way.
Since the opening of Jo Neishia Johnson and Kiara Simons’ food venture, Two Sisters And A Deviled Crab, it has consistently remained busy, according to Black Business. Not long after the Tampa natives relocated to Jacksonville, a nearly four-hour drive away from their hometown, in adulthood, they quickly found themselves missing deviled crabs — a crab croquette concept that originated in their birthplace.
Following one of their visits in early 2021, the siblings decided to bring a taste of home to their new city, but before introducing deviled crabs to Jacksonville, the pair perfected their original recipe until the flavor that hit their palates was delicious and unique. Once completed, they purchased a food truck, fixed it up and launched their small business a year later in February 2022.
Customers can choose from an array of seafood and non-seafood options that range from $10 to $19, in addition to sides and desserts like fried plantains, fried green tomatoes, regular or truffle fries, and various puddings.
Two Sisters And A Deviled Crab has not only grown a local fan base but a national one as well. People have fallen in love with deviled crabs, and they’ve been so busy that they expanded their small business to a restaurant within 15 months.
“I am humbly grateful for all of the people who continuously support Two Sisters and A Deviled Crab. Because of you, we are celebrating two successful years of being too bougie, in business! In this second year, we are placing a major focus on growth,” Johnson said in an interview with Black Business.
Last month, the duo celebrated their business’ second anniversary. The sisters are looking forward to growing their company as they plan to open a second location by 2025, with even more on the way in the coming years.
“These first two years have by far exceeded our wildest dreams for our company,” Simons told Black Business. “However, because of our rapid growth, we are now confidently planning to expand to our second location by 2025 and want to have a total of five locations within our first 5 years. I want to sincerely thank all of our current and future customers for their support.”