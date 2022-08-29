Customers can choose from an array of seafood and non-seafood options that range from $10 to $19, in addition to sides and desserts like fried plantains, fried green tomatoes, regular or truffle fries, and various puddings.

Two Sisters And A Deviled Crab has not only grown a local fan base but a national one as well. People have fallen in love with deviled crabs, and they’ve been so busy that they expanded their small business to a restaurant within 15 months.