Music lovers in the Southwest are in luck. ONE Musicfest, in partnership with Live Nation Urban, is taking over the Dallas area with TwoGether Land. According to a news release, the hip-hop and R&B festival promises a competitive lineup, including headliners Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, Latto and Gucci Mane.

“We’re thrilled about going to Dallas for the inaugural TwoGether Land Festival. Continuing our motto of unity through music, the festival will be an unforgettable experience for our ever-growing community. We look forward to TwoGether Land becoming a must-attend event, much like ONE Musicfest,” ONE Musicfest founder J. Carter said in a statement.

TwoGether aims to be as successful as ONE MusicFest, its sister festival that in 2023 saw 100,000 attendees. Artists like Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Janet Jackson and Brent Faiyaz headlined the event.

Here’s the full lineup of artists for the festival:

Alex Isley, Almost Famous, Amerie, Big Tuck, Chalie Boy, DJQ, Does It All, Double J, Dru Hill, Durrough, Erica Banks, Gucci Mane, Hi-C, Holy Mecca, IE Mixes, Jeezy, Josh Levi, Jubilee, Kenyon Dixon, Key Glock, Latto, Lil Wayne, Mariah The Scientist, Mexican OT, Mike 5000 Watts, Mike Reed, Muni Long, Phife, Rody Red, She Real, Slim Thousand, Sober, Steve Nice, Summer Walker, Tazia Alexa, Three 6 Mafia, Thrilla, Tyla, Trillion, Yella Beezy, 310babii and more!

TwoGether Land will also include a podcast stage with Angela Yee’s Lip Service, Whorible Decisions, Reallyfe Street Starz, Mazi’s World and The Smoothvega Podcast.

The festival will occur May 25 and 26 at the historic Fair Park.