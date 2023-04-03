Wright’s family confirmed she died Sunday night “surrounded by family, loved ones, and prayers” as they remembered the woman who fought tirelessly during the last year of her life.

“It is with heavy hearts that the Wright Family announces the passing of our beloved matriarch, Mrs. Josephine Wright, who peacefully transitioned on January 7th, 2024, surrounded by family, loved ones, and prayers. Her legacy as a pillar of strength, wisdom, and commitment to justice will forever remain etched in our hearts,” the family wrote in a statement on the GoFundMe website.

According to the Post and Courier, Wright’s legal battle with Georgia-based developer Bailey Point Investment LLC began in February 2023. At the time, the company alleged that a portion of Wright’s 29-acre lot would be used to construct a 147-unit residential development called Bailey’s Cove. However, the 94-year-old stood her ground and fought for several months to keep her home, which has been in her family since just after the Civil War.