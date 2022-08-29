Bonita Smith, mother of hip-hop star Tyler, the Creator, recently opened a spa to help educate the Black community about natural healing methods.
The entrepreneur created Inside Out Restorative Spa to help others on their health and wellness journey. After it was discovered her mother had leukemia, she wanted to learn not only more about the form of cancer it was but also other ways to nurture the body back to healthy levels, according to LA Sentinel. Some of the concerns she had stemmed from the chemo and radiation part of the process, which typically has a lot of negative side effects.
“I knew I wanted to learn about holistic ways as opposed to Western medicine, and I understood the chemo and radiation, which is very harsh, I wanted to move over to the holistic role and learn more about it,” Smith told the LA Sentinel.
She added, “Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to save her because she passed away before learning and taking on this field and opening the spa.”
Although Smith’s business focuses on holistic practices as a source of restoring the body she’s not against Western medicine as she believes there are some benefits to it.
“I don’t believe that everything is absolute, except math,” Smith said. “I believe in Western medicine and holistic healing.”
As the spa owner, Smith’s vision for her company was to offer customers services that she believed in and to inform them about how it’s beneficial since a lot of people aren’t aware of holistic practices.
“A lot of us just aren’t fully into this vein, and we are not educated about holistic wellness,” she said.
When Smith went to get certified in the industry, there wasn’t another person of color she could connect with because she was the only one. That’s when she knew there her community could use more Black holistic professionals.
“While I was going to school [for wellness training] I was the only African American in that course. I was like ‘Wow, I can really help and benefit our community,'” she said.
Inside Out Restorative Spa is located in Woodland Hills, California, and offers mani and yoni steams, ionic footbaths, amethyst bio-mats and belts, colon hydrotherapy, an infrared sauna, a cocoon pod, ionic footbaths and more. The establishment is made for pockets that hold a range of amounts since the prices are fair, according to Smith.
“Our prices are very fair, and they’re not astronomical,” she said. “I believe in helping the community and helping us with affordable services.”
Smith hopes her spa is a stepping stone in helping more people see the upside in being knowledgeable about mother nature’s natural resources.
“I would like to see more of us take pride and take the initiative to come in and take part in a preventive service, because detoxifying makes you feel so good,” Smith said.