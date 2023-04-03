Deas wants to make a difference in her career. She was inspired by her family, who is originally from Haiti.

“I was always inspired by women fighting oppression and women who are standing up for people who cannot stand up for themselves,” she said. “I saw it in my home with my grandmother, my great grandmother and my mother.”

The Miami native originally joined the UF Supreme Court in the Spring of 2023 as an associate justice. Prior to this accomplishment, she was an undergraduate student at the University of South Florida, where she became the first Black woman to be student body president and the first woman to hold the position in 20 years.

“Breaking down barriers for Black women and women in general has always been profound and deeply, deeply meaningful to me,” Deas said.