Charles recently completed her master of public health program at UNC, with a focus on public policy. As an aspiring surgeon, she is committed to addressing healthcare disparities among vulnerable populations and vows to serve her community by ensuring quality care for all individuals. Charles chose her field of study to understand critical issues, develop interventions, and advocate for equitable healthcare access in the US.

As a medical student and public health graduate, Charles believes it’s vital for physicians to shape policies for better community care. She considers it her duty to focus on data regarding public policy changes and their impact on Americans’ health.