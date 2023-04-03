He noted the financial disparity between HBCUs and their counterparts.

“We don’t have the same asset base that private non-HBCUs have,” Lomax added, saying that HBCUs lack “a strong balance sheet as a result. And they don’t really have the ability to invest in the things that they think are important.”

He compared these disparities with existing ones between Black and white families.

“Black families have fewer assets than non-Black families,” he said. “They live paycheck to paycheck. Many of our smaller HBCUs live on the tuition revenue semester by semester. They need a cushion. This is that cushion.”